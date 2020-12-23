This was confirmed by the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was, however, a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, the Minority MPs have now successfully submitted their petition to the Commission.

Explaining further in a Facebook post, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah said the Minority was forced to send the petition to the EC through a courier.

“The NDC caucus in parliament was compelled by the circumstance of yesterday morning to later have our petition dispatched by a courier to the Electoral Commission following their earlier refusal to receive same when we walked to effect the presentation,” he wrote.

“We wait to see if the EC will begin to show some modicum of respect to parliament and the people’s representatives by formally responding to our petition and carrying out its obligation under law or if it will continue to derelict and purport to be on cowardly and reckless leave from its duties.”

Meanwhile, the State has sued some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) following their march to the office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Ghana Police Service, who are representing the State, said the actions of the Minority MP’s was in contravention of the Public Order Act.

According to a report by Classfmonline, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu is among those dragged to court by the State.

Other MPs who have been sued are Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George and John Abdulai Jinapor.

The rest are Rockson Nelson Etse Kwami Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Yerlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Bashir Alhassan Fuseini and Kwabena Mintah Akando.