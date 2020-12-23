The Ghana Police Service, who are representing the State, said the actions of the Minority MP’s was in contravention of the Public Order Act.

According to a report by Classfmonline, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu is among those dragged to court by the State.

Other MPs who have been sued are Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George and John Abdulai Jinapor.

Ghana Police clash with NDC MPs

The rest are Rockson Nelson Etse Kwami Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Yerlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Bashir Alhassan Fuseini and Kwabena Mintah Akando.

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was, however, a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Reports suggest the Minority legislators are also facing charges of unlawful assembly following their march to the EC’s office.

Meanwhile, the NDC has hinted that they will proceed to court on December 28 in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

After weeks of protests against the EC, the NDC has hinted that it may finally proceed to court on December 28.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu in the Northern Region, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini.

Speaking on Onua TV on Tuesday, he said: “we are going to court on 28th December. We are going to court”.

“We are walking to the EC office to register our protest and present a petition to the EC,” he added.