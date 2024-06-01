Electricity and Water tariffs to surge effective July 1, 2024

The May 31 statement specified that lifeline consumers, those using between 0-30kWh, will see a 3.45% increase.

"For lifeline consumers (0-30kWh), there will be a 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs. For all other residential consumers not part of the lifeline category (31 kWh and above) as well as the non-residential category, the increase will be 5.84%," the PURC stated.

Additionally, the industrial category will see an increase of 4.92% in electricity tariffs.

For water, all customer classes will experience an increase of 5.16% for the period under review.

These changes will be in effect from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

In a statement signed by PURC's Executive Secretary, Ishmael Ackah, the reviews were conducted following the Commission's Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism.

This mechanism tracks and incorporates changes in key uncontrollable factors such as the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Ghana Cedi, the domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

The commission also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of Ghanaians in determining this review.

