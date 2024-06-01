ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Electricity and Water tariffs to surge effective July 1, 2024

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Starting July 1, 2024, Ghanaians will face higher electricity and water tariffs, as indicated by the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) in its second quarterly review for 2024.

Electricity, Water tariffs to rise by July 1st
Electricity, Water tariffs to rise by July 1st

According to the commission, residential electricity consumers will experience an upward adjustment of 5.84% in rates.

Recommended articles

The May 31 statement specified that lifeline consumers, those using between 0-30kWh, will see a 3.45% increase.

"For lifeline consumers (0-30kWh), there will be a 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs. For all other residential consumers not part of the lifeline category (31 kWh and above) as well as the non-residential category, the increase will be 5.84%," the PURC stated.

Additionally, the industrial category will see an increase of 4.92% in electricity tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

For water, all customer classes will experience an increase of 5.16% for the period under review.

These changes will be in effect from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

In a statement signed by PURC's Executive Secretary, Ishmael Ackah, the reviews were conducted following the Commission's Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism.

This mechanism tracks and incorporates changes in key uncontrollable factors such as the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Ghana Cedi, the domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

The commission also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of Ghanaians in determining this review.

ADVERTISEMENT

4o

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

High Court Proceedings Unfold in Barker-Vormawor’s Treason Felony Trial

Here's what happened in court during Barker-Vormawor’s treason felony trial

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General

Sack Godfred Dame if he fails to resign - Prof. Appiagyei to Akufo-Addo

Sophia Akuffo

The judicial process has become too predictable in Ghana - Sophia Akuffo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes