Embrace the truth and be thankful for the hope and grace Easter brings- Mahama

"Let us hold onto this truth and be thankful for the hope and grace that Easter brings"

Mahama urged Ghanaians to be thankful for the hope and grace that Easter brings, especially in the face of adversity and uncertainty. He emphasized that Easter serves as a reminder of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and life over death.

The former President encouraged Ghanaians to draw strength from the message of Easter and to remain resilient in the face of challenges. He emphasized the need for unity, compassion, and solidarity as the nation continues to navigate through difficult times.