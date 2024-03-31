In a statement issued on Easter Sunday, Mahama underscored the importance of reflecting on the true essence of Easter, which goes beyond mere festivities and celebrations. He stressed that Easter is a time for deep spiritual introspection, gratitude, and renewal of faith.
Embrace the truth and be thankful for the hope and grace Easter brings- Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to embrace the profound message of hope and grace that Easter symbolizes, emphasizing the significance of holding onto this truth during these challenging times.
"Let us hold onto this truth and be thankful for the hope and grace that Easter brings"
Mahama urged Ghanaians to be thankful for the hope and grace that Easter brings, especially in the face of adversity and uncertainty. He emphasized that Easter serves as a reminder of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and life over death.
The former President encouraged Ghanaians to draw strength from the message of Easter and to remain resilient in the face of challenges. He emphasized the need for unity, compassion, and solidarity as the nation continues to navigate through difficult times.
Mahama also extended his Easter greetings to all Ghanaians, urging them to celebrate the season with joy, love, and kindness towards one another.
