The suspect, Anderson Ofosuhene Anim, whose site is devoted to child pornography and adult sexual content, was arrested earlier this month following a joint operation.

The operation was spearheaded by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications, together with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Cyber Security Technical Working Group.

Anim is alleged to have collected monies from victims, both children, and adults under the pretext of pulling down their nude pictures and videos from the internet.

The suspect, however, allegedly splashed the videos and pictures of the victims on social media despite taking their monies.

The Empress Leak website is said to record about 600,000 monthly users from Ghana, Nigeria and the UK.

Anim is facing charges of child pornography, publication of obscene material as well as cybercrime and money laundering.

The Accra Circuit Court admitted him to bail in the sum of GHc300,000 with two sureties to be justified with landed property.

The GNA reports that presiding judge Susana Eduful ordered the suspect to deposit the landed property at the Courts Registry pending the final determination of the case.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to October 12, awaiting the advice from the Attorney General’s Department.