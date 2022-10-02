RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

EMY Africa Awards: Ghana's female pilot Audrey Maame Esi wins Young Achiever of the year

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 7th edition of the EMY Africa Awards 2022 lived up to its niche of celebrating distinguished gentlemen and women making positive impacts in diverse fields.

Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Audrey Maame Esi Swatson, Ghana's youngest female commercial pilot made history as she was adjudged the Young Achiever of the year at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.

She obtained her commercial license at the age of 21 and it's the culmination of a three-year training program that started at Mach1 Aviation Academy in South Africa, where she enrolled when she was 18-years-old.

A year later, at the age of 19, she embarked on her first solo flight.

Her commercial license was awarded after amassing a total of 210 hours flown. Swatson is currently a First Officer with Passion Air in Ghana, operating the Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft.

Swatson admitted to having moments of doubt in her ability and she considered ditching her aviation aspirations altogether.

Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of the Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama

