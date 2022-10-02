EMY Africa Awards: Ghana's female pilot Audrey Maame Esi wins Young Achiever of the year

She obtained her commercial license at the age of 21 and it's the culmination of a three-year training program that started at Mach1 Aviation Academy in South Africa, where she enrolled when she was 18-years-old.

A year later, at the age of 19, she embarked on her first solo flight.

Her commercial license was awarded after amassing a total of 210 hours flown. Swatson is currently a First Officer with Passion Air in Ghana, operating the Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft.

Swatson admitted to having moments of doubt in her ability and she considered ditching her aviation aspirations altogether.

Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of the Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann