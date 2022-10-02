Audrey Maame Esi Swatson, Ghana's youngest female commercial pilot made history as she was adjudged the Young Achiever of the year at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.
EMY Africa Awards: Ghana's female pilot Audrey Maame Esi wins Young Achiever of the year
The 7th edition of the EMY Africa Awards 2022 lived up to its niche of celebrating distinguished gentlemen and women making positive impacts in diverse fields.
Read Also
She obtained her commercial license at the age of 21 and it's the culmination of a three-year training program that started at Mach1 Aviation Academy in South Africa, where she enrolled when she was 18-years-old.
A year later, at the age of 19, she embarked on her first solo flight.
Her commercial license was awarded after amassing a total of 210 hours flown. Swatson is currently a First Officer with Passion Air in Ghana, operating the Dash 8 Q-400 aircraft.
Swatson admitted to having moments of doubt in her ability and she considered ditching her aviation aspirations altogether.
Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of the Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh