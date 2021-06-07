RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ending double track system will cost Ghana GHS1.5 billion - Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that government will have to spend about GHS1.5 billion to end the double track system.

He also said the tentative measure designed to contain the huge numbers of the ‘Free SHS’ policy will take some few years to end.

In a press conference in Accra, the Minister said the money will be spent on infrastructure in senior high schools across the country.

“We are going to live within government’s promise of five to seven years to eliminate double-track. There is something called logic and people are trying as much as possible to prove that Free SHS is of poor quality.”

“And soon and very soon, schools will be back on single-track. The President has committed to that, and he is doing exactly that. Talking about infrastructure, ¢1.5 billion [is] potentially available for school construction have,” he told the media.

The Education Minister also announced that government will soon digitize the education sector to track the performance of students and schools across Ghana.

The double-track system was introduced in the wake of government’s flagship Free Senior High School policy which led to an explosion in enrolment numbers.

