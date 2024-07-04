EOCO boss clarifies call to Adam Bonaa’s wife: 'I didn’t want her to be innocent victim'

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me. I thought that for someone of her calibre, who has been put in charge of a public office, to do that, I found that very appalling, and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr. Bonaa stated.

Dr. Bonaa alleged that the incident stemmed from his petition to Parliament regarding the closure of investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's case, following a referral from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In response, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah clarified that her intention was not to threaten but to address what she described as falsehoods spread by Dr. Bonaa about her. She cited a specific instance where Dr. Bonaa claimed on Oyerepa FM that she had influenced the Asantehene to lobby President Akufo-Addo for the IGP post—a claim she vehemently denied, stating that senior police officers had only contributed to the Heal KATH project.

“I called the wife to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman because she wouldn’t be happy if, at every opportunity Dr. Bonaa gets, he continues to lie about me,” COP Tiwaa explained.

She further elaborated, “I told her that his allegations don’t affect me personally, but if they persist, I will pray. If she doesn’t intervene with her husband, I will kneel down and pray sincerely to my God, and my God will hear me, and she, the wife, may unwittingly suffer the consequences. Because when I pray with a sincere heart and explain to God that this man is causing harm to me by spreading falsehoods, the God I serve will listen to me.”

Contrary to Dr. Bonaa's assertions, COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah affirmed her readiness to appear before Parliament if summoned regarding the Cecilia Dapaah petition. She challenged Dr. Bonaa to cease addressing the media and instead confront her directly regarding any issues.

“I am always prepared and willing to face Parliament because it will provide an opportunity to educate individuals like Bonaa about EOCO's mandate. Stop resorting to the media; confront me,” she challenged the security analyst.

