EOCO shared the details of the culprits as Desmond Obukohwo and Nosa Justice Iyoha, on Twitter.
EOCO declares 2 persons wanted over fraud and money laundering offences
Two persons have been declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in connection with various illegal activities.
Desmond is wanted for alleged offences of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, while Nosa is also wanted for the same criminal offence.
According to EOCO anyone with information on the wanted persons should contact them via +233 302 741 844 or visit their website for more information.
The organization also released photos of the aforementioned individuals, urging the public to take notice and be on the lookout.
In May, 2023, EOCO also shared the list containing the details of three people on their wanted list. The three men were Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng .
They were also are wanted for various fraudulent activities.
