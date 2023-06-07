EOCO declares 2 persons wanted over fraud and money laundering offences

Desmond is wanted for alleged offences of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, while Nosa is also wanted for the same criminal offence.

According to EOCO anyone with information on the wanted persons should contact them via +233 302 741 844 or visit their website for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization also released photos of the aforementioned individuals, urging the public to take notice and be on the lookout.

In May, 2023, EOCO also shared the list containing the details of three people on their wanted list. The three men were Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng .