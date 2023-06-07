ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

EOCO declares 2 persons wanted over fraud and money laundering offences

Evans Effah

Two persons have been declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in connection with various illegal activities.

Two persons wanted for various crimes by EOCO
Two persons wanted for various crimes by EOCO

EOCO shared the details of the culprits as Desmond Obukohwo and Nosa Justice Iyoha, on Twitter.

Recommended articles

Desmond is wanted for alleged offences of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering, while Nosa is also wanted for the same criminal offence.

According to EOCO anyone with information on the wanted persons should contact them via +233 302 741 844 or visit their website for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization also released photos of the aforementioned individuals, urging the public to take notice and be on the lookout.

In May, 2023, EOCO also shared the list containing the details of three people on their wanted list. The three men were Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng .

They were also are wanted for various fraudulent activities.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

BECE

We are not canceling BECE — Ghana Education Service

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Abigail Asare of Nsutam SHS

2 friends of barber who allegedly killed SHS girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam picked up