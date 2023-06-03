The incident occurred at the boyfriend's barbershop following a short argument that arose when Eighteen(18) year old Abigail Asare of General Arts 1 class reportedly visited him on Thursday, June 1,2023 hours after the school asked the students to go on break.
E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend
A student of Akyem Nsutam Senior High School in Fanteakwa South district in the Eastern region has been allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend who is a barber for cheating on him.
The suspect is alleged to have stabbed her multiple times to death in the barbering saloon in the evening, accusing the deceased of cheating.
The lifeless body of the deceased was later found in a pool of blood in the barbering saloon, the suspect is gone into hiding.
The body of the deceased has been transported to the morgue pending autopsy and investigation.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated a manhunt in search of the suspect.
