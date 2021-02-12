Mr. Mensah beat five other contestants in the election which was held by the Electoral Commission (EC) today.

The NDC stalwart won all the votes that was cast during the election.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Kwame Amoah in making the declaration indicated that Mr. ET Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings’ administration obtained 100 percent of all votes cast.

The other competitors, Nii Kotei Dzani; who is the immediate past members, Michael Kofi Mensah, Wilbeck Ato Sefah, John Mantse Akwetey, Nene Konor Atiapah III and Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey all did not get any vote.

ET Mensah

The election took place in all 16 regional capitals across the country with one hundred and two (102) individuals contesting.

The President has already nominated 11 people to the Council of State.

They are:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah