Eugene Arhin declares to contest Awutu Senya West

This comes after the party announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies where it has no representation.

Nominations will be opened on Tuesday, July 11, and close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The elections are expected to be held from September to December.

The party in a statement said male aspiring parliamentary candidates must submit a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 while women and persons with disabilities would pay 50% of the fee.

Aspirants have been urged to act according to the dictates of the party’s constitution and use the appropriate procedure to channel any grievances that may arise.