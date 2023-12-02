Eugene Arhin, Okoe Boye wins, Nii Lante Bannerman, Fuseini Issah, Afia Akoto loses

Ledzorkuku candidate, the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Bernard Okoe Boye won the constituency primary with votes of 901, while Nii Ashitey Ollennu had 357 while Ibrahim Adjei had 180 votes.

In Odododiodio, Nii Lante Bannerman lost his bid to Manaf Sowah to be the parliamentary candidate for the NPP again in the 2024 general elections after garnering 203 votes.

Seasoned politician, Richard Nyamah lost the Kpandai bid after he polled 60 votes while Matthew Nyindam won 682 votes to secure his victory.

Former Deputy Attorney-General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka was elected the parliamentary candidate of the NPP to represent the party again in the 2024 general elections after polling 292 votes against his contender Deputy CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Ibrahim Bashiru who polled 229.