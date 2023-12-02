ADVERTISEMENT
Eugene Arhin, Okoe Boye wins, Nii Lante Bannerman, Fuseini Issah, Afia Akoto loses

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has been elected the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya West constituency.

NPP PRIMARIES

Alberta Afia Akoto lost the primary after garnering 228 of the votes to Nana Ama Asiamah Adjei in the Okaikwei constituency. Fusseni Issah had 114, and Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight Ken Kuranchie also polled 27.

Ledzorkuku candidate, the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Bernard Okoe Boye won the constituency primary with votes of 901, while Nii Ashitey Ollennu had 357 while Ibrahim Adjei had 180 votes.

In Odododiodio, Nii Lante Bannerman lost his bid to Manaf Sowah to be the parliamentary candidate for the NPP again in the 2024 general elections after garnering 203 votes.

Seasoned politician, Richard Nyamah lost the Kpandai bid after he polled 60 votes while Matthew Nyindam won 682 votes to secure his victory.

Former Deputy Attorney-General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka was elected the parliamentary candidate of the NPP to represent the party again in the 2024 general elections after polling 292 votes against his contender Deputy CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Ibrahim Bashiru who polled 229.

He was the Member of Parliament for the same constituency before losing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the 2020 elections.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

