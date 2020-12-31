Former President John Dramani Mahama finally filled a petition against the Electoral Commission and Akufo-Addo following the declaration in favour of the incumbent after polling a little over 51% in the 2020 presidential election in Ghana.

READ MORE: Pulse Picks: Floods and fire disasters that wrecked Ghana in 2020

In a press statement issued Thursday, the governing party said it remains resolute that its flagbearer won the just-ended elections “fair and square” and firmly believes “the evidence presented by the NDC has only reassured the people of Ghana that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the elections.”

“The fact of transparency of the General Elections was also resoundingly affirmed by the myriad of local and international observers that participated in the electoral process,” the party added.

According to the statement signed by the NPP’s Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa, “NDC’s John Mahama, who grounds his petition on supposed errors made by the Electoral Commission, has himself submitted a petition fraught with errors, including requesting a run-off between himself and the Electoral Commission.”

Furthermore, the NPP noted: “It is also unfortunate that even after filing the petition in court, the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama continues to incite supporters to pour onto the streets to cause chaos and anarchy.”

The incumbent party reiterated that their response will show that the NDC has presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“We are absolutely confident that the facts and figures as presented in court, even by the NDC, will very easily, in a transparent and indisputable manner, reaffirm the expressed will of the voting public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2020 Presidential Election “one-touch” and convincingly so,” the party said.

Parts of the statement also stated: “They lied to their supporters that they had won and started referring to John Dramani Mahama falsely as the President-Elect. Now they have backtracked, settling futilely for a run-off which they themselves know will not happen.

“They have attempted and continue to use lies, threats, violence, and intimidation to seek forlornly to overrule the manifest will of the people as freely expressed on 7th December 2020.”

The NPP also used the platform to call on John Dramani Mahama to retract alleged inciteful statements made to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following his defeat.

“It is highly irresponsible of John Dramani Mahama to commence the judicial process yet still admonish his supporters to continue with the violent protests that have threatened the security and peace of Ghanaians and caused Ghanaians to live in unnecessary fear and panic over the past few weeks,” the party added.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama Wednesday, filed a petition to challenge the Presidential results of the just-ended 2020 general elections as declared by the Electoral Commission.