Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, has been appointed the new Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

His appointment was communicated on June 18, in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to the President.

“Pursuant to section 4 (1) (a) of the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791), the President of the Republic, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed you as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority,” the letter read.

He was then requested to confirm the acceptance of the new appointment within 14 days.

Mr. Owusu came under the spotlight while serving as Director General of the Ghana Martitime Authority.

He was reported to have spent a whopping ¢135,000 on staff for an end-of-year dinner last December.

He also reportedly spent GHc1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom house into a 4-bedroom apartment.

He subsequently resigned from his post as Maritime Authority boss following intensive criticism from a section of the public.

However, the Presidency has decided to hand him another opportunity be appointing him Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority.