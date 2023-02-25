Ex-Prez Mahama heads West African Elders Forum to monitor Nigeria polls

He mentioned that the leaders are by far impressed with the commitment of all running candidates to ensure a seamless election free of violence.

“This year’s election is attracting this level of interest because Nigeria’s success and progress in this regard will go a long way in stabilizing democracy, promoting good governance, and maintaining peace in the sub-region,” the former Ghanaian President told journalists on Friday, February 24.

“We are pleased with the level of preparedness by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security forces policing the elections and other stakeholders involved in the elections, towards conducting a free and fair exercise.”

Before the polls today, a three-man delegation made up of the former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Vai Koroma, former Vice President of the Gambia Fatoumata Tambajang, and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, and former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the UNOWAS Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambaswas was assigned to undertake a pre-election mediation mission, Mahama said