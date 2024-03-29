Minority spokesperson on Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and the caucus emphasized the critical need to prioritize the provision of electricity to health facilities, especially amidst the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exclude all health facilities from load shedding – Minority to govt
The Minority in Parliament is calling on the government to exempt all health facilities from the ongoing load-shedding exercise to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery across the country.
The Minority's call comes amidst reports of power outages affecting various parts of the country, including healthcare facilities, which rely heavily on electricity to power medical equipment, lighting, and other essential services.
Hon. Akandoh highlighted the detrimental impact of power outages on healthcare delivery, stating that it poses significant risks to patients' lives and compromises the effectiveness of medical treatment.
“The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with relevant agencies, must, without delay, exempt all health facilities nationwide from the current unannounced and unscheduled electricity load shedding and power outages.”
“The Ministry of Health working in tandem with the Ghana Health Service should audit all alternate power supply systems within health facilities to determine their capacity and reliability in handling electricity disruptions and procurement of emergency power supply systems should be done if current systems are inadequate,” the caucus stated in a release
The Minority's plea aligns with the broader concerns raised by healthcare professionals and stakeholders regarding the adverse effects of load shedding on the healthcare sector. Many healthcare facilities have reported challenges in providing adequate care and treatment to patients due to power interruptions.
To address these concerns, the Minority is urging the government to take immediate action to exempt all health facilities from load shedding and ensure a consistent electricity supply to support healthcare services.
