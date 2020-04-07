The soldier, who is a Staff Sergeant was part of a team conducting ‘Operation COVID-19 Safety’ assigned by the Ghana Armed Forces to the Ashaiman Municipality.

Ofotsu's death has prompted the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to commence investigations into the incident .

Though a statement from GAF said the deceased resisted arrest for carrying cannabis, an eyewitness at the scene, Ofosua McCarthy has however refuted that claim.

Here's her witness account as told to Accra based Joy TV.

Ofosuwaa, a family friend of the deceased, said she went to escort a friend that Sunday. On her return, she ran into the soldier who questioned why she was outside.

She said her response to him was that she was going to the washroom.

“When I came out, I saw him (soldier) telling Ofotsu to leave the area, but Ofotsu told him (soldier) that he lives at the market,” Ofosuwaa recounted. “I told the soldier that Ofotsu was mentally challenged and he sleeps and works at the market by transporting goods and engaging in menial jobs”.

She said Ofotsu had desilted the gutters the previous day, and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly had not even paid him.

“All of us around told the soldier he (Ofotsu) had a mental problem,” she said, as she alleged that the serviceman ignored her comments.

Ofosuwaa said she saw the soldier make a call and someone at the other end of the line instructed him to kill Ofotsu.

After the call, “He cocked his gun, and we all took cover, but before we realised he had shot him (Ofotsu)”.

“I ran and held my ‘brother’, and I started calling neighbours for help,” she said in tears.

“If they said Ofotsu held on to the soldier’s gun, it is a lie. He never tried to disarm the soldier. The soldier didn’t try,” she concluded.

Another eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was sitting in front of a cold store when she heard “exchange of words” between Ofotsu and the soldier.

“The soldier hit the deceased with a stick. The deceased got angry, and he collected the stick from the soldier and dropped it.

“After the initial altercation, Ofotsu and the soldier went separate ways, and the military man made a call to an unknown person. The soldier returned. But those of us around thought he wanted to hit Ofotsu again,” she recalled.

“But what we saw was that he cocked his gun. I thought he was going to give a warning shot. However, he rather pointed the rifle at the throat of the victim. He shot without hesitation,” the agitated woman said. “The bullet went through the back of his head. He (soldier) just took a tissue, picked the pellets and placed it in a polythene bag. All he said was, ‘I am sorry’”.

According to her, the conduct of the soldier was terrible because security had been stationed in Ashaiman for protection and not the murder of unarmed, innocent civilians.