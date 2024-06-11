Facelift for Kintampo Waterfalls soon; paint materials donated for its renovation

In an interview, Executive Marketing Manager Jad Azar highlighted the company's commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Over the past year, Azar Group has focused on painting and refurbishing community-based buildings nationwide, as well as supporting various tourist attractions in different capacities.

“For six years, Azar Group has dedicated significant resources and countless buckets of paint materials to beautify the Kintampo Waterfalls, aiming to attract more tourists,” he said.

Mr Azar emphasised that enhancing the aesthetic appeal of tourist structures is vital for attracting investors. “Revamping tourist sites boosts investor confidence, increases tourism revenue, and creates jobs, ultimately contributing to further economic growth and development.”

He further explained, “Enhancing the aesthetic appeal, safety, and durability of the infrastructure is critical in boosting Ghana's worldwide tourism appeal.”

Kintampo Waterfalls Site Manager, Michael Apake, acknowledged Azar Group’s generous support in maintaining the site. He expressed sincere gratitude and assured that the donated paints would be used for their intended purpose. “We are very grateful for these items and promise to use them to enhance our site and attract more tourism to the region,” Mr Apake said.