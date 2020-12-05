In the said video, Chairman Wontumi is seen entering a police vehicle, with the commentary accompanying the footage suggesting he was being arrested.

However, checks by Pulse Ghana from Crowdtangle shows the said video first appeared on social media in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

A Google search also confirms that the video is not recent and, in fact, there are published stories on the Graphic Online and Myjoyonline.com, which further sets the record straight that the footage is not related to the upcoming polls.

A story published by Myjoyonline.com on December 6, 2016 concerning the said video stated that Chairman Wontumi had reported to the police that he had information that some thumb-printed ballot papers had been hidden at a hotel.

A similar report on the Graphic Online on the same date said, upon the report, the Police stormed the said hotel to verify the report.

From the above, it is clear that the video alleging that Chairman Wontumi has been arrested for being in possession of thumb-printed ballots not recent and, in fact, fake.