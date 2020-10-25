According to police, the man is known as Ibrahim Amaniampong, and he was in possession of a pump action gun, 47 ammunition and a handcuff.

He allegedly stormed the concession of MOS mining company at Habitat area in Kibi in the Eastern Region with his accomplice Foster Twum.

Owner of the mining company reported the incident to Police upon which the accused persons were arrested while blasting rocks and mining.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

They were remanded on October 8, 2020, however, granted bail of GHc20,000 with two sureties each on their fourth appearance at the Koforidua District Court “B” presided by His Worship Eric Daning.

Police retrieved the pump action gun, 47 live BB Cartridges, Spanner and a pair of handcuff.