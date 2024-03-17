Fantasy Dome allegedly pulled down

Details surrounding the alleged demolition of the Fantasy Dome remain unclear, with conflicting reports emerging about the circumstances leading to its destruction.

While some sources suggest that the demolition was carried out as part of a planned redevelopment project for the Trade Fair Centre, others speculate about potential legal disputes or structural concerns that may have prompted the action despite a court injunction not to touch it until the right process is followed.

Authorities and stakeholders have been urged to provide clarity on the situation and address the concerns of the public. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full extent of the damage and assess the implications of the Fantasy Dome's alleged demolition.

ADVERTISEMENT