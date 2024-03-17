ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fantasy Dome allegedly pulled down

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reports have emerged indicating that the iconic Fantasy Dome, a prominent events venue situated within the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Ghana, has allegedly been demolished, sparking disbelief among the public.

fantasy-dome
fantasy-dome

The Fantasy Dome, known for its striking architecture and spacious interior, served as a popular destination for a diverse range of events, including concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and weddings. Over the years, it has become a symbol of entertainment and cultural vibrancy in the country, attracting thousands of visitors and patrons from near and far.

Recommended articles

Details surrounding the alleged demolition of the Fantasy Dome remain unclear, with conflicting reports emerging about the circumstances leading to its destruction.

While some sources suggest that the demolition was carried out as part of a planned redevelopment project for the Trade Fair Centre, others speculate about potential legal disputes or structural concerns that may have prompted the action despite a court injunction not to touch it until the right process is followed.

Authorities and stakeholders have been urged to provide clarity on the situation and address the concerns of the public. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full extent of the damage and assess the implications of the Fantasy Dome's alleged demolition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The future of the site remains uncertain, but efforts are underway to explore options for rebuilding and revitalizing the space, ensuring that it continues to serve as a hub for entertainment and cultural activities in the years to come.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital)

Ridge Hospital to be disconnected from national grid in three days if… — ECG warns

Ghana police patrol car

Ghana Police denies arresting Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a BongoIdeas

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog