Fatal clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines security claims three lives

For several years, inhabitants of Manso Tontokrom have voiced grievances regarding alleged brutality perpetrated by military officers and hired individuals tasked with preventing illegal miners from encroaching on the mining company's concession in the area.

Situated in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region, Manso Tontokrom is a community grappling with a lack of decent employment opportunities, particularly for its vibrant youth.

The ongoing struggle between the locals and Asanko Mines, which accuses residents of trespassing on their legally acquired concessions, has been a persistent source of tension. Locals claim that military personnel deployed to curb illegal mining activities have subjected them to harassment and brutality.

In response to these grievances, on Friday, March 1, 2024, residents staged a protest, demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to alleviate the ongoing tensions.

However, the situation escalated on Saturday, resulting in a violent confrontation between Manso Tontokrom residents and the private security personnel affiliated with Asanko Mines.