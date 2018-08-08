Pulse.com.gh logo
FDA fights fake products


Health Alert FDA fights fake products

The products, some of which were suspected to be fake, was concealed in cartons and sacks labelled as food products but was detected to be other items.

  • Published:
Mrs Delese Mimi Darko play

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), with support from the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Volta Regional task force have impounded 8,320 packets of assorted medicines and tobacco products at the Ho, Dabala, Shia, Nyive and Aflao Borders.

The products, some of which were suspected to be fake, was concealed in cartons and sacks labelled as food products but was detected to be other items after thorough inspection and examinations at the borders.

According to GNA reports, some of the products found were antibiotics (flucloxacillin, penicillin), analgesic and steroids (Tramadol, pawafenac, dexamethasone), postinor 2 and test kits (malaria test kits, pregnancy test kits).   The identified culprits have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

READ MORE: 19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol

The Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese Mimi Darko, said the FDA had since last year, increased the number of staff at the various borders and directed that surveillance activities at the various entry points be intensified to halt the smuggling of fake products through unapproved entry points.

"By regulation, the only approved point of entries for importation of medicines are the Tema Habour and the Kotoka International Airport.

"The FDA wishes to state emphatically that, medicines smuggled through unapproved routes will be confiscated and safely disposed at the expense of the owners and additionally, the culprits will be dealt with by the law," she said.

Meanwhile, two drivers have been arrested and are assisting the Ho Regional Police command to arrest the owners of some of the seized goods.

READ MORE: FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market

"The public is encouraged to only purchase medicines from approved health facilities (pharmacies and over the counter medicine shops, hospitals) and also report any adverse effect," she added.

