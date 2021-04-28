FDA sacks Legal Director over bribery allegations

In a memo obtained by the media house, Miss Dapaah-Ntow is reported to have gone through internal investigations.

It explained that “The decision was arrived at after Mrs. Cynthia Dapaah-Ntow was taken through the internal disciplinary process of the Authority, following a charge of misconduct levelled against her.”

In a documentary by Manasseh Azure, she was heard on tape demanding bribe from COA FS manufacturer, Prof. Ato Duncan.

Following an investigation by the Authority, its Disciplinary Committee recommended to the Board that the appointment of Mrs. Cynthia Dapaah-Ntow be terminated.

The memo said, “The Board has subsequently accepted the recommendation and given her the required notice of termination of appointment.”

According to the management, “the Investigative Committee exonerated the CEO of all allegations of wrong doing on her part.”

It further thanked all its staff for their patience while the disciplinary process lasted.