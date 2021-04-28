RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Each Black Stars World Cup qualifier will cost $700,000 - Sports Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifiers will cost a lot of money.

He said budgetary allocations have pegged each game to cost Ghana around $700,000.

This disclosure comes on the back of the criticism his Ministry is receiving from Ghanaians over its $25 million World Cup and AFCON budget.

In an interview on Citi FM, said the team’s qualifying campaign for the world cup alone will cost the state an estimated $5.6 million.

“Out of the $25 million, if we have to play in the AFCON, we have to prepare. And we need to play two friendly games. And besides that, the world cup qualifiers that we have to play, we will not spend less than $700,000 on each match.

“Then we are then going to participate in the AFCON and we have to play a series of matches, all the way to the final. So this is an expensive venture.

“We need to plan so we don’t have a repeat of what happened in Brazil when we don’t get money for the players, then they will refuse to pay and instead of focusing on delivery, everybody will now be on minister,” he said.

