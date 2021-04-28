Each Black Stars World Cup qualifier will cost $700,000 - Sports Minister

This disclosure comes on the back of the criticism his Ministry is receiving from Ghanaians over its $25 million World Cup and AFCON budget.

In an interview on Citi FM, said the team’s qualifying campaign for the world cup alone will cost the state an estimated $5.6 million.

“Out of the $25 million, if we have to play in the AFCON, we have to prepare. And we need to play two friendly games. And besides that, the world cup qualifiers that we have to play, we will not spend less than $700,000 on each match.

“Then we are then going to participate in the AFCON and we have to play a series of matches, all the way to the final. So this is an expensive venture.