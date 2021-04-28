RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Residents of Kasoa and its environs to experience 15-day 'dumsor'

The technical controller at the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Mr William Amuna, has announced that residents living in Kasoa and its environs will experience 15 days of load-shedding and power outages.

The temporary load-shedding exercise, which is scheduled to take place from 27 May 2021, forms part of planned activities to allow technicians to integrate a new power substation into the national grid.

Mr Amuna noted that work on the new power substation is expected to take 12 days.

However, some three more days were added to monitor and fix any hitches that may arise.

He was part of the minister’s site tour together with officials from GRIDCo, ECG and Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

The Kasoa BSP is a 435 MW capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second largest of its kind in the country.

It is being constructed to address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.

When completed, the US$50 million BSP project, which is being funded by MiDA under the Ghana Power Compact programme is expected to benefit 241, 508 ECG customers by vastly improving GRIDCo’s power transmission systems.

