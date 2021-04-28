Residents of Kasoa and its environs to experience 15-day 'dumsor'

Mr Amuna noted that work on the new power substation is expected to take 12 days.

However, some three more days were added to monitor and fix any hitches that may arise.

He was part of the minister’s site tour together with officials from GRIDCo, ECG and Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

The Kasoa BSP is a 435 MW capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second largest of its kind in the country.

It is being constructed to address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.