He said the February 2 date that was contained in the press release regarding Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was just a typing error.

ACP David Eklu in a press release last week indicated that NAM1 was due in court in Dubai on February 2, however, independent checks by some section of the media revealed that the day was non working day in the United Arab Emirates.

“We understand February 2 is a weekend….I am not too sure about the situation in Dubai. In certain cases, the court may hold a sitting on weekend. But that does not negate the fact that he will be going to court in February,” ACP Eklu said on Starr FM.

“In typing on the calendar, you can even get the date wrong. You might think that Friday is February 2. So to me, it is not a significant thing. It can be a typo error, it can be an error, and it can be true that the court has the arrangement to sit on Saturday,” he added.

According to the Police, Nana Appiah Mensah has been in custody in Dubai since December 7 over an alleged gold fraud case.

Due to an arrest warrant that has been issued by a circuit court in Ghana for him, the government sent a delegation to Dubai to negotiate for his repatriation.

”It is the understanding of the Ghanaian delegation that Mr. Mensah faces misdemeanor charges in the UAE and will be made available to Ghana upon the final determination of his current case in the UAE. His case is next due for court on February 2, 2019”, the Police said.