Femicide: 7 tragic cases of spousal murder that left Ghana in mourning

According to a report by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, there were over 12,000 reported cases of domestic violence in 2022, with a significant proportion involving women and girls.

Man allegedly kills ex-wife at Sehwi Yerepemso

In February 2024, a 36-year-old man named Nii from Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality was accused of killing his ex-wife, Afua Patricia, who was 32 years old.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Sehwi Yerepemso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

According to Baba Solomon, the former Assemblyman of the Papaasi electoral area, the murder occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. as Afua Patricia was heading to the church to prepare for the morning service.

Baba Solomon also revealed that Afua Patricia and Nii had been briefly married and had a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Following the breakdown of their marriage, she returned to her mother's home in Sehwi Yerepemso.

Man remanded for allegedly killing wife

The Nkawkaw Magistrate Court has remanded in prison custody, a 71-year-old visually-impaired man, who allegedly killed his wife, last Tuesday.

George Mudor, allegedly beheaded his wife at Abepotia, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwa­hu West Municipality, after the wife threatened to divorce him.

Before the tragedy, Mudor, who engaged in a heated con­frontation with his wife, accused her of being ungrateful after the woman threatened to divorce him.

Man allegedly kills wife at Adaklu

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, operating out of the Adaklu District Police Command, is currently searching for Kwame Ayew in connection with the death of his 40-year-old wife in Adaklu Tevikpo, according to asaaseradio.com.

Reports indicate that the deceased had recently argued with her husband, Kwame Ayew.

The CID has identified Ayew as the prime suspect, noting that he had previously threatened his wife during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, when the deceased, known as Maama, went to the farm with her teenage son. Later that day, her lifeless body was discovered on the same farm.

The teenage son is cooperating with the CID in their investigation. Meanwhile, Kwame Ayew has been on the run for the past 24 hours since the tragic event.

Man inflicts cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

A Magistrate Court in Dambai ordered the detention of Ibrahim Anas, who allegedly inflicted severe cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife.

The 42-year-old Anas is scheduled to return to court on June 14, 2024, at the Dambai Magistrate Court, located in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Detective Chief Inspector S.K. Gavor informed the court, led by Dramani Alhassan, that the incident occurred on May 28, 2024.

Anas allegedly attacked his wife with a cutlass while they were on a farm in Banda, within the Krachi Nchumuru District.

Chief Inspector Gavor reported that the Police received an emergency call at approximately 8:00 AM, alerting them to a woman’s cries for help coming from a nearby bush. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her stomach, forehead, mouth, shoulder, and hands.

The woman was immediately transported to Banda Health Centre for urgent care and subsequently referred to Kpandai Polyclinic in the Northern Region for further treatment, Gavor added.

Anas was apprehended and brought to the police station, where he confessed to the crime and stated that he was influenced by "Satan and his fallen angels."

Mentally deranged man kills 55-year-old wife in Konongo

In June this year, a tragic incident occurred in Konongo, within the Ashanti Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, where a mentally unstable man killed his 55-year-old wife, Mercy Durawaa, according to MyNewsGh.com.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Konongo Police, under the direction of ASP Luriwie Juah Kanton, discovered Durawaa's body in a pool of blood in their chamber and hall room.

Investigators found multiple signs of violence on her body, including a wound with blood flowing from her right eyebrow.

The scene suggested a violent struggle had taken place, as items in the room were found scattered.

The body has been transported to the Stewards Hospital mortuary in Yawkwei for preservation and an impending autopsy.

The suspect, Samuel Fiaga, has been apprehended and is currently in police custody, where he is assisting with the investigation.

Father of 4 children allegedly kills wife and month-old baby in Ashaiman

A man in his forties from Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region is alleged to have murdered his wife and their infant child.

The tragic event has stunned the community and ignited serious concerns about domestic violence.

The suspect, identified as Assibi Jacob Apandago, is a father of four, including the deceased.

Originally from Zebilla in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Apandago was married to Adisa, the woman whose life was tragically cut short.

Reports suggest that Apandago committed the crime and fled the scene hours before local residents discovered the horrifying aftermath.

The community has been left reeling as details of the incident emerge.

Ghanaian soldier jailed for assaulting his wife

A 38-year-old Ghanaian soldier has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison for physically assaulting his wife, highlighting the ongoing battle against domestic violence.

The soldier was found guilty of brutally attacking his wife during a domestic altercation at their home over a message

It all began when Richmond Kweku Lutterodt's wife informed him that one Francis Atasi had come to the house urging him (Lutterodt) to expedite the processes of his recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the assault occurred after a heated argument escalated into violence.

The accused faced a charge of engaging in domestic violence and physical abuse.

A call to action

In relation to the statistics from the the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, which states that over 12,000 reported cases of domestic violence happened in 2022, there need to be concerted effort by the government to stem this tide down.