Ashaiman soldier murder: Police drops charges against 4 suspects

Two out of six persons have been put before a Tema District Court. The remaining four were charged with stealing, robbery, and dishonestly receiving.

The four accused persons are Safianu Musah aka Dayorgu, Ibrahim Rakib, Yusif Mohammed, and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

The two, accused of murder are Samuel Tetteh aka Wiper, and Abubakar Sadick aka Naadu or Birdman.

Legal counsel for the four accused, Abdul Fatawu, said they were in court to plead for bail for the remaining three but the court announced that the charges levelled against all four were dropped by the prosecutor.

"The four, apart from the two, the remaining are being charged for dishonestly receiving and so we have been coming to court. The last time we secured bail for one. We were hoping to secure bail for the remaining four accused persons as far as we are concerned. But we came today prepared to fight our bail application once again only to have a very short business. The business is that prosecution has indicated to the court that they are redrawing the charges against the said accused persons," he said.

He explained that it is constitutional for the attorney general to take such action against his clients.

"As we stand now, we are not being held for any crime and so they are supposed to be free men. As far as the constitution is concerned Act 88 of the constitution gives the Attorney General the power to institute criminal charges against any persons it deems fit and based on the evidence against you or not same act 30 also gives them the power to withdraw charges that they have levelled against people," he added.

Earlier, the prosecution said two of the accused persons robbed the soldier and in the process, one of them stabbed him in the arm.

The other four are said to have bought a stolen mobile phone taken from the deceased soldier.

A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.

Investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.