Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should be charged with manslaughter – Mahama

The move to create a buffer zone is needed to be implemented urgently in order to avert the danger that may befall the country, and ensure safety.

Reacting to the floods in the country, engineer Mahama cited the Auditor General's report which indicated that the Ministry of Works and Housing is expected to construct about 18 buffer sites in Accra but from 2019 up till July 2022, not a single one has been constructed.

He said "They were supposed to do a 110-kilometer stretch of the drain but they have done just 11 percent. That's why I say that in any jurisdiction, the Minister of Finance would be charged for manslaughter because the people are dying."

He disclosed that there was an emergency cabinet meeting on June 4, last year as part of the commemoration of the June 3 disaster when the cabinet directed Ofori-Atta to release funds for the Ministry of Works and Housing to be able to embark on some of these emergency expansions but has failed to do so.

He said Ken Ofori-Atta should be charged with manslaughter following the floods which destroyed properties worth millions of cedis.