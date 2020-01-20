According to him, such a measure would be key in ensuring that Ghana’s roads are safe for everyone.

Mr. Cudjoe made this appeal when he appeared on last Saturday’s ‘The Big Issue’ on Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Takoradi Highway Accident: ‘There was no ambulance; victims were carried in pickup truck’ – Eyewitness narrates

President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

“I think transport companies should be fined heavily for each loss of life. The state has to just take this up,” he said.

“Maybe we need to reset the rules. Maybe everybody should just be allowed to go and retake driving lessons as well as certify our vehicles, but this must not be an event. You see we are lamenting now because something has happened and all of a sudden, we are talking about it.”

This follows a gory accident on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway which claimed 34 lives with several others injured.

READ ALSO: NPP loses treasurer in Dompoase accident

Accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway claims 34 lives; many more injured

Two Yutong buses are reported to have collided head-on at Dompoase Junction near the Komenda Junction.

Reports suggest 29 people died on the spot while five others died after being admitted at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The Police said a red Yutong bus en route Takoradi from Accra tried to overtake another vehicle but ended up running into a white Yutong bus that was bound for Accra.