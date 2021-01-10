According to reports the fire started around mid-morning Sunday, January 10, 2021 when most of the shops in the building were closed.

Eyewitness reports also suggests that at least five fire tenders were on site to douse the fire and prevent the spread to nearby shops.

“I have lost almost everything,”, said a 65-year-old merchant who sells plastic chairs worth thousands of cedis told dailymailgh.com.

Several shops gutted by fire at Aboabo station

It is believed that over 50 shops have been affected by the latest fire outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, some shops around the Republic Hall hostel at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have also been gutted by fire.

According to available information gathered from social media, the fire started around 1:30 am Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The fire has led to several casualties including destruction of food items and some school properties.