According to the traders, the fire started around 1 am on Monday, March 11, 2024, in one shop and later spread to other shops, destroying shops and wares.
Fire razes down 180 shops at Racecourse market
A fire incident has occurred at Racecourse Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, which has destroyed 180 shops and goods worth millions of cedis.
Recommended articles
The victims suspect that the fire was triggered by one trader who was cooking on a gas cylinder in one of the shops where it all started.
Fire Commander for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Fire Station, D.O 3 Simon Ben Boadu, attributed the fire's rapid spread to the attack on the fire crew.
"Our preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started from one of the corn mills, and because the shops are closed, it spread to other shops, we have counted about 180 shops.
"Investigations are still ongoing. We are going to pursue this to the latter. Whatever happens to them [arrested suspects] will, be a deterrent to others, that the attack on firemen must stop. The attack was a result they believe that we delayed in getting to the scene, and the spread of the fire was a result of the congested nature of the market," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh