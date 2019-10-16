She said although iron deficiency is a major contributor of anemia in Ghana, the condition can be checked through a collective effort.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was speaking at Nestle Ghana’s launch of an awareness campaign to tackle iron deficiency.

She praised Nestle Ghana for leading such an initiative, adding that the country needs moves of this sort to raise awareness about iron deficiency and accelerate actions to improve nutrition.

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo with other dignitaries

“I laud all our stakeholders and Nestle Ghana for championing this initiative. Iron deficiency is a widespread health issue but the solutions are within our reach,” the First Lady said.

She called for more commitment and collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle iron deficiency in Ghana.

She explained that malnutrition among children and adults relatively impacts the social and economic progress of the country.

“As a woman, a mother, an advocate and First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, I’m also encouraged by the collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This means we can leverage our collective strengths to fight against iron deficiency in Ghana. But as we do so, let’s do it with a sense of urgency and great commitment,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo added.

Launch of Iron Deficiency Awareness Campaign

The launch of the iron deficiency awareness campaign was held Wednesday at the Royal Fiesta Hotel in Accra, as part of the celebration of World Food Day.

The programmed was graced by a host of other dignitaries, including Deputy Minister for Health, Alexander Kodwo Abban and some Chiefs.

The Deputy Health Minister called on the public to join in the fight against iron deficiency.

He said it is always an honour for government to join private institutions like Nestle to educate the public about nutrition.

Launch of Iron Deficiency Awareness Campaign

Managing Director of Nestle Ghana, Philomina Tan, said raising awareness about iron deficiency has become necessary due to an increase in the number of people suffering from the condition.

According to her, Nestle Ghana has over the last 19 years provided nutrition education to over 1.8 million people, via their educational programmes on radio.

She further stated that Nestle will continue to lead the way in producing nutritious products.

“Nestle has been operating in Ghana for the past 62 years with commitment to supporting parents to provide nutritious food to their children and families,” Mrs. Tan stated.

“Ninety per cent (90%) of Nestle products are fortified with key micronutrients to help address the nutrition challenges. This brings to life our purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthy living.”

Iron deficiency anemia is a condition where one’s blood lacks adequate healthy red blood cells (insufficient iron in the blood).

Some of its symptoms include cold hands and feet, sores on the tongue, brittle nails, extreme fatigue pale skin, difficulty in swallowing, hair loss and inability to properly concentrate.

The Ghana Demographic and Health Survey estimates that two out of every three children under the age of five are suffering from iron deficiency anemia.

Women, infants, vegetarians and active workers are most at risk of suffering from iron deficiency anemia.