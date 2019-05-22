The First Lady in a tweet said "I am absolutely thrilled to know that an all girls team from Ghana won the World Robofest Championship in the United States."

She said she's proud of them for making Ghana proud.

The school came first beating off stiff opposition from experienced teams from USA, Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Egypt, India, Macau, South Africa, Ecuador.

The programme serves as a platform to use robotics to solve everyday problems.

Before they made it to the world platform, MEGHIS, topped the preliminary contests held in Ghana among all the top senior high schools in the country.

The annual competition in Ghana, under the code name; Robotics Inspired Science Education, (RISE) is organised by Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation founded by Dr Ashitey Trebi-Olenu.

Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi led Ghana's contingent of 21 people made of 3 teams (ACROBOT, I-BOT and Cosmic Intellect) and staff of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF) to the annual event which was held at the Lawrence Technological University (LTU), Southfield, Michigan from May 16 ~ 18. In 2011, GRAF; founded by Dr Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, began introducing Ghanaian Senior High School students to Robotics and Programming through the Robotics inspired Science Education (RiSE) Program with the objective of creating and nurturing a sustained interest in hands-on science and fostering a strong interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects among high school students.

The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation was founded by Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, the Ghanaian robotics engineer at NASA and the chief engineer and technical group leader for the mobility and manipulation group at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

He is one of the lead engineers behind NASA’s Mars Rover and InSight projects.