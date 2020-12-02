In a post on Facebook, Mrs. Akufo-Addo shared a throwback photo of herself as a 20-year-old lady.

She used the occasion to tell the story of how her life has been transformed, from the daughter of Africa’s first Commissioner of Income Tax to First Lady of Ghana.

“Here in this picture is a 20-year-old Rebecca Griffiths-Randolph. Unassuming, coy, and bustling in her post-teenage fickleness. Like many young girls around that age, I’m not sure I knew exactly what my life held for me,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo wrote.

20-year-old Rebecca Akufo-Addo

“Yet the last four years have been humbling. I wake up every morning, adjusting to this charge of First lady; partnering a man not only for love but in deep service of our country - the first gentleman.

“Today, I wonder what the 20-year-old Naa Okaikor understood of marriage and of service to country. Whether she ever imagined that she would become a First Lady. And that the nation’s love would be her love and the nation’s companion would be hers too and moreso, the nation’s worries.”

She also eulogised her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, describing him as a man who has the interest of the youth at heart.

The First Lady, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote for Akufo-Addo on December 7 to retain him as President.

“It’s a reality a 69-year old Rebecca Akufo-Addo has had to get used to – that if you marry a man whose heart beats for his nation, yours must beat for it too.

“Indeed, many of the things Nana talks about and has achieved these last four years are things he’s talked about ever since I’ve known and been married to him. I feel privileged to see a much closer view of a man who cares more about keeping his promises.

“As a citizen, I’m confident about the future of this country; that it is led by a President who has shown the clearest vision about Ghana, about the economy, education, agriculture, industrialization and about young people,” she added.