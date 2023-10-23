According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who disclosed the generous gesture by the company, the construction project would be undertaken with utmost alacrity to bring relief to the displaced members of his constituency.
First Sky Group begins building houses for Akosombo dam spillage victims
First Sky Group, an indigenous Ghanaian conglomerate has started constructing houses in the Volta Region to accommodate the victims of the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.
Recommended articles
“We cut sod for construction to begin on a First Sky Group housing project to relocate a good number of my 12,000 beloved displaced constituents.
“First Sky’s subsidiary known as Construction Ambassadors are executing the project which they promise to complete in record time,” the lawmaker revealed in a post on Facebook.
Ablakwa added that the elders and people of his constituency have made lands available free of charge for the project and pledged to assist with the construction for their own benefit.
“As our contribution, we are offering free land at all agreed three locations.
“Additionally, we stand ready to provide communal labour support,” he said
He spoke about how much of a respite the housing project would bring to the people of his constituency if completed.
“The relocation will begin to restore the dignity of my beloved constituents, ensure they live in much healthier conditions, and free the 21 schools being used as safe havens so our children can return to school.
“North Tongu shall never forget the generosity and humanity of the First Sky Group.”
The North Tongu constituency is one of the areas along the Volta River that have been devastated by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority. The aim of the controlled spillage, according to the VRA, was to avoid the critical water bodies overtopping their banks and causing more catastrophic destructions.
For a couple of weeks now, communities in the lower Volta, parts of the Greater Accra and the Eastern Regions have been displaced as their homes, schools, and hospitals among other facilities have been submerged. Education in the affected areas has come to a standstill.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh