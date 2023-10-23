First Sky Group begins building houses for Akosombo dam spillage victims

“We cut sod for construction to begin on a First Sky Group housing project to relocate a good number of my 12,000 beloved displaced constituents.

“First Sky’s subsidiary known as Construction Ambassadors are executing the project which they promise to complete in record time,” the lawmaker revealed in a post on Facebook.

Ablakwa added that the elders and people of his constituency have made lands available free of charge for the project and pledged to assist with the construction for their own benefit.

“As our contribution, we are offering free land at all agreed three locations.

“Additionally, we stand ready to provide communal labour support,” he said

He spoke about how much of a respite the housing project would bring to the people of his constituency if completed.

“The relocation will begin to restore the dignity of my beloved constituents, ensure they live in much healthier conditions, and free the 21 schools being used as safe havens so our children can return to school.

“North Tongu shall never forget the generosity and humanity of the First Sky Group.”

The North Tongu constituency is one of the areas along the Volta River that have been devastated by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority. The aim of the controlled spillage, according to the VRA, was to avoid the critical water bodies overtopping their banks and causing more catastrophic destructions.