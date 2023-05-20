A passenger bus with registration number AK 285-22 en route to Techiman caught fire when it collided with a coming trailer with registration number AS 4766 loaded with beverages after attempting an overtake.
Five perish in Techiman-Kintampo Highway crash
Five persons were burnt to ashes in a crash on the Techiman-Kintampo Highway in the Bono East Region on Friday, May 19
The police say five persons were burnt to death and three on the bus and two on the trailer, however, they presume the number could be more.
Assemblyman for the Area, Nabilla Francis Sayuub said he was informed of the accident late Friday night and that only a handful (about four) of the passengers were rescued.
Joseph Kwasi Mensah, MP for Nkoranza has also cautioned motorists to avoid overspeeding.
Several others injured are currently recieving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.
