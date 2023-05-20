Five perish in Techiman-Kintampo Highway crash

The police say five persons were burnt to death and three on the bus and two on the trailer, however, they presume the number could be more.

Assemblyman for the Area, Nabilla Francis Sayuub said he was informed of the accident late Friday night and that only a handful (about four) of the passengers were rescued.

Joseph Kwasi Mensah, MP for Nkoranza has also cautioned motorists to avoid overspeeding.

