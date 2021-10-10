Five reported missing after boat capsizes in River Offin

The five victims, all males, were part of nine people who were travelling on a wooden boat to the next adjoining community when the unfortunate tale happened.

Atwima Mponua District Chief Executive (DCE) Isaac Kofi Marfo was at the scene Saturday as local divers intensify search for the victims.

Rituals were performed at the scene by traditional rulers as grieving mother like 52-year-old Akosua Addai prays for devine intervention.