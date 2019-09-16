He said the challenges that people are encountering during the exercise should be a cause of concern for the EC.

Addressing the media after checking his details in Bole in the Savannah region, the 2020 Presidential candidate for the opposition NDC, John Mahama said the EC must sit up.

“In some places there are complaints that for the new people who registered they are identified only by their new features, and I think that their other biometric features have not been captured yet and so the fear is that in future if we are holding an election that’s using the biometric registration devices they might not be able to vote because their biometric features will not be in the BVBs."

Jean Mensa, EC boss

“That’s something the electoral commission must look at. Aside from that my party complained and other parties we have heard they don’t have the full complex of the register."

"They have parts of it, so it makes it difficult for them to monitor and follow the exhibition exercise. These are things that the electoral commission is enjoined to do and so they [EC) need to sit up,” he said.