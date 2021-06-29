Fixthecountry activist murder: 2 demonstrators shot dead in clash with police and soldiers

The victims have been rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The spontaneous demonstration took place right after the burial of Kaaka, in accordance with Islamic custom.

Eyewitness account revealed that the shooting started after the agitated youth started burning tyres and destroying property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Communication of the governing New Patriotic Party, Joyce Zampare, has parried criticisms that the death of the #FixTheCountry campaigner can be put down to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s stranglehold on free speech.

Kaaka, who was also a member of the Economic Fighters League, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, 26 June 2021, which resulted in his unconsciousness and hospitalisation.