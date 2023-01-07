Vormawor believes the constitution needs a total amendment and reforms.
#FixTheCountry convener Vormawor leads demo against 1992 Constitution in Tamale
A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has led hundreds of Ghanaians to protest against the 1992 Constitution of the Fourth Republic at Tamale in the Northern Region.
The protestors clad in red and holding placards with various inscriptions said the 1992 'sakawa constitution' is problematic.
One of the protestors said "I'm here in support of all of us, because we deserve a Ghana that works for everybody, and we deserve leaders that are going to lead us into success and prosperity. And I believe that we should hold them accountable. I also believe that people should take personal responsibility for their lives so that we can all smile as a nation."
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged Ghanaians to continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization.
He stated in a nationwide broadcast on the eve of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Fourth Republic.
On April 28, 1992, Ghana in a referendum approved a new constitution, ushering in the Fourth Republican dispensation.
More than 3.4 million people voted in favour of the new constitution, representing 92.59 percent of those who took part in the referendum, with 272,855 people, representing 7.41 percent of the persons, voting against the constitutional rule.
The Constitution of the Fourth Republic set up the institutions of a liberal democratic state, operating based on the separation of powers, with express guarantees of fundamental human rights.
Today, therefore, marks exactly 30 years since the first President, Jerry John Rawlings, elected under the 1992 Constitution, was sworn into office on January 7, 1993, as the first President in the Fourth Republic.
