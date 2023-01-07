FixTheCountry convener Vormawor leads demo against 1992 Constitution in Tamale

The protestors clad in red and holding placards with various inscriptions said the 1992 'sakawa constitution' is problematic.

One of the protestors said "I'm here in support of all of us, because we deserve a Ghana that works for everybody, and we deserve leaders that are going to lead us into success and prosperity. And I believe that we should hold them accountable. I also believe that people should take personal responsibility for their lives so that we can all smile as a nation."

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged Ghanaians to continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization.

He stated in a nationwide broadcast on the eve of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Fourth Republic.

On April 28, 1992, Ghana in a referendum approved a new constitution, ushering in the Fourth Republican dispensation.

More than 3.4 million people voted in favour of the new constitution, representing 92.59 percent of those who took part in the referendum, with 272,855 people, representing 7.41 percent of the persons, voting against the constitutional rule.

The Constitution of the Fourth Republic set up the institutions of a liberal democratic state, operating based on the separation of powers, with express guarantees of fundamental human rights.