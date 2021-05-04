RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#Fixthecountry demo slated for May 9

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The #FixTheCountry campaigners have written to the Ghana Police Service to notify them of their intention to demonstrate on May 9, 2021, against hardships in the country.

Ghana flag
Ghana flag Pulse Ghana

The group said in its letter to the police that the event, which is a "single-purpose" one, "is being organised on the back of a string of consistently broken promises by successive governments; and in the exercise of our democratic rights as citizens to express our frustration over perennial governmental incompetence, refusal, and/or inability to fix the country."

Recommended articles

The conveners of the demonstration include Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Felicity Nelson, Efia Odo, Samuel Alesu-Dordzi, Della Russel Ocloo, Joshua Boye-Doe, Bashoratu Kamal-Muslim, Agyapong Forster, Adatsi Brownson, and Benjamin Darko.

The organisers said they believe, "as does the president, that democracy is not a spectator sport."

Fix the country
Fix the country Pulse Ghana

It added: "We are committed to improving the substance of governance in this country by ensuring that the ordinary voices of Ghanaians provide a mechanism to hold elected officials accountable."

"There comes a point where enough is enough. Just fix the Country!!! That’s our only message. We have had it with purposeful deceit and the absence of truth and genuine accountability in how this country is being governed," the group said.

The letter explained that "it captures the restless spirit of over 126 Ghanaians who lost their lives in the May 9 Accra Sports Stadium disaster due to institutionalised incompetence and disregard for Ghanaian lives" and "secondly, the protest commemorates the 26-anniversary of the Kume Preko Demonstration of 11 May 1995."

"Thus, the event draws inspiration from the undying culture of protest and dissent that have forged our democracy, and which Kume Preko has become a synonym for in our collective memory."

They intend to march from the Black Star Square Accra to Maxmart at 37.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]