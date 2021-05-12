FixTheCountry: It’ll be difficult to heed to all your demands due to COVID-19 - Chief of Staff

She said amidst the agitations by the Ghanaian youth calling on government to fix the country.

Speaking at the 2nd Public Relations Summit in Accra, Frema Opare said government ought to be commended for its handling of the pandemic and called on the public to support government to build Ghana together.

“I want to appeal to the public that our expectations in a Covid-19 environment, should be very measured because you only have to turn on the TV, and you will see the devastation that Covid-19 has brought to even developed countries.”

“We are part of a global community, so we are not insulated. I think Ghana has done very well with the way we have dealt with the crisis and the way we have supported our citizens at all levels,” she stated.

Pulse Ghana

Frema Opare also charged government communicators at various state institutions to step up their information dissemination to enable the public to appreciate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration over the past four years.