#FixTheCountry: It’ll be difficult to heed to all your demands due to COVID-19 - Chief of Staff

Evans Annang

Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency has called on Ghanaians to lower their demands of government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the pandemic has ravaged most economies in the world including Ghana.

She said amidst the agitations by the Ghanaian youth calling on government to fix the country.

Speaking at the 2nd Public Relations Summit in Accra, Frema Opare said government ought to be commended for its handling of the pandemic and called on the public to support government to build Ghana together.

“I want to appeal to the public that our expectations in a Covid-19 environment, should be very measured because you only have to turn on the TV, and you will see the devastation that Covid-19 has brought to even developed countries.”

“We are part of a global community, so we are not insulated. I think Ghana has done very well with the way we have dealt with the crisis and the way we have supported our citizens at all levels,” she stated.

Frema Opare also charged government communicators at various state institutions to step up their information dissemination to enable the public to appreciate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration over the past four years.

The Chief of Staff also reiterated government’s commitment to providing Communication Vans for the Information Services Department to step up its public education activities to propagate government’s programmes. Budget for procuring the vans was approved by Cabinet before the 2020 elections.

