FixTheCountry: Most of the protesters are NDC members – Freddie Blay

“It’s a democratic country, you can have an opinion, maybe most of them are NDC people and maybe they are even referring to what then-candidate Akufo-Addo did say that when you are in power and people are complaining that things aren’t going well, fix it. Of course, government is in the act of fixing the problems in this country,” he said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Freddie Blay, however, believes the current state of the country is not as bad as it was under the Mahama administration.

“Talk about dumsor, it’s not the dumsor as we know it in the NDC era that took place for four years, a few problems that we encountering. We are having problems with our distributing lines and definitely, efforts are being made to repair the broken down ones.

“So, if they say we should fix the country, definitely at our pace we doing that, a pace that Ghanaians will be happy with.