Food prices to remain high until June 2024 — GAWU

This is due to the country's inflation rate falling for six con­secutive months.

Edward Kareweh warned that the prices of food would not get better any time soon.

Speaking to Joy Business, he said the price of food will not get better anytime soon. Looking at the country as a whole, we are entering into or are already in the lean season of production and no part of the country is experiencing harvest of foodstuff, particularly the major samples.

"If we look at maize, it's not being harvested anywhere in the country. Similarly, rice is also not being harvested unless those in the irrigation areas.

He continued that most parts of the country are not experiencing rainfall.

He added that generally speaking, there are no rains throughout the country, and at this time also the Western parts of the country will begin preparation of their farms for the major season.