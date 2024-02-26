ADVERTISEMENT
Food prices to remain high until June 2024 — GAWU

Emmanuel Tornyi

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has warned Ghanaians to brace themselves for increments in food prices in the country until June 2024.

The General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh said prices of foodstuff would remain high until June 2024 when the harvesting of food begins.

This is due to the country's inflation rate falling for six con­secutive months.

Edward Kareweh warned that the prices of food would not get better any time soon.

"If we look at maize, it's not being harvested anywhere in the country. Similarly, rice is also not being harvested unless those in the irrigation areas.

He continued that most parts of the country are not experiencing rainfall.

He added that generally speaking, there are no rains throughout the country, and at this time also the Western parts of the country will begin preparation of their farms for the major season.

"During this season, all the foodstuff we are eating is from last year. So don’t expect food prices to come down now," he noted.

