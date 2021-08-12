It has been reported that the SHS head has been running the school on credit for some months now without money from the government and the school has since not received food supplies from their suppliers for the past two moths, leading to the shortage.

Some students have relocated from the boarding house and perching with friends for survival.

A student who spoke to Accra-based Joy FM after visiting the school said "Since we reported in May this year, it has been like this. No food, so, I complained to my father. He asked me to return home because I can’t just be starving while there is food at home. So, for me and three of my colleagues, we eat from home. I think we should attend classes from home. If there is no quality can you talk about quantity?"

"We all know there is no food on campus. Now, if we go to the dining hall like this, some will get it while others will not. This started since we came to school in May this year. Even banku too, same. Seriously, they even reduced the quantity, another student said".

The Damango SHS has run out of food owing to failure by the Buffer Stock company to supply the school nonperishable foods, sources on campus said.

A female food supplier explained that "there is a disparity between what buffer stock pays us and the actual market prices. Because buffer stock expects me to supply a bag of maize for the price of GH¢250 when in the Tamale market, the same quantity for ready cash is GH¢350.