For the Future Ghana nurtures disadvantaged children into ethical leaders and adults

Their mission is to nurture disadvantaged children into ethical leaders and adults who can make a difference in their communities irrespective of their social backgrounds.

The vision is to expand our community to include not just pioneers and members but stakeholders and beneficiaries who will help develop a society that is more ethical, innovative and open to change.

FTF's journey first began on August 20, 2016, where they collaborated with the I Was Here Foundation to make a general donation to the people of Ashaiman.

After the collaboration with I Was Here, the organisation cemented its presence in the Ghanaian society with a donation of food and other necessaries to the children in the Jay Nii Orphanage in Jamestown on September 3, 2016 and spent quality time with the children to let them know that they are loved and cared for.

The visit to Jamestown drew attention to issues of hygiene in the vicinity so on January 2, 2017. The team returned to Jamestown with an outreach to teach the children the benefits of personal hygiene and how to cater for themselves to promote healthy living and couldn’t leave without donating food items, toiletries and other necessaries.

Still, in 2017, FTF visited the Mamprobi South 4 Basic School to renovate the school building and donate teaching and learning materials as well as furniture. This renovation was dubbed Caridad which means Charity.

With the annual Basic Education Certificate Examination drawing near, members of the organisation had a pep talk with final year students.

Later that year on December 26, 2017, FTF held a Christmas party dubbed Felirati to fete the underprivileged children in Chorkor.

On May 15, 2018, For the Future Ghana opened a branch in Takoradi which now consists of 45 members.

The Takoradi branch held its first event on June 14, 2018, at the Mampong M/A Basic School/ JHS. They educated the students on pertinent topics including personal hygiene, drug abuse and overcoming peer pressure. The team also mentored the BECE candidates and engaged students in bead making sessions. They donated stationery, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste to the school alongside Veronica buckets, detergents, tissue papers and teaching aids.

The Accra branch was certainly not inactive and on June 13, 2018, visited the National Orthopaedic Centre where we donated necessaries to the Centre and spent quality time with the inhabitants.

With a special focus on the least respected but most important individuals in our marketplaces; FTF had Donapart in January of 2019. It was an event for head porters referred to as Kayayos in local parlance. There was donation of items to the beautiful young women struggling for a better life. The team also educated them on personal hygiene and the need to take advantage of the free basic and second cycle education in the country.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, FTF collaborated with Floodgates Foundation to distribute Covid-19 relief items sponsored by Unilever Ghana and the General Public to the people of Mamobi.

The organisation did not want our efforts to be of short-term effect and came up with innovative ways to make a long-lasting impact in the lives of those that we meet. This will allow them to not only live better but to contribute positively to their environment.

On February 26, 2021, the team initiated the Student Training and Education Project (S.T.E.P). The Initiative seeks to identify underprivileged children, sponsor their holistic education while monitoring their progress. The first beneficiary, three-year-old Elizabeth Botchway, has improved greatly since starting school at The Lord’s Foundation Academy. Eight other children from the La Wireless Cluster of Schools joined the initiative on July 20, 2021. Today, we have 10 students in all.

Last summer, three of the S.T.E.P beneficiaries; Princess, Jeffery and David, enrolled in the summer camp organised by the WIT School as part of the holistic education promised them under S.T.E.P. The camp exposed them to a new environment where they mingled with different children and engaged in mind exercises among other fun activities. Since signing them onto S.T.E.P, the children have received stationery and new school uniforms, undergarments and shoes that will be changed every academic year. They have also been provided with supplementary classes.

For the Future Ghana identified Prince, who makes toy cars out of wood was connected to Ashesi University and Asustem Robotics Academy (a STEM educator in Ghana) who have granted him a year’s scholarship to study robotics at their facility.

On July 21, 2021, For the Future Ghana launched the ShareAid Initiative to partner with NGOs and corporate bodies to partake in projects in line with the Organisation’s mission and vision. Bomigo EP Basic School was the first beneficiary under this initiative, receiving school bags filled with stationery, a hygiene kit and a water bottle. This event was in collaboration with SchoolInABag; a UK based charity organisation. The event was sponsored by Bel Aqua and Bel Beverages

Since launching S.T.E.P, For the Future Ghana realized that helping the children without taking them out of the environment they live in minimizes the transformation we wish to see in them. Thus, a haven is needed to house these children even as they are catered for properly. This birthed the FTF Village Project, our flagship project.

The FTF Village facility would be a gated community, which will cater for the accommodation needs of the disadvantaged children we meet during our outreaches.

The team intends to sponsor these children through school while helping them discover themselves. The village will equip them with the necessary skills according to their strengths by linking them with resource persons in various fields.

The vision is to mould the children we admit to The FTF Village into ethical leaders for the future.