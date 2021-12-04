RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

FORBES AFRICA names President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

FORBES AFRICA has named President Nana Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year in its latest issue.

FORBES AFRICA names President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year
FORBES AFRICA names President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year

Priding itself as Africa's Most Influential Business Magazine, FORBES AFRICA has been in existence for the past ten years and has gained prestige across the continent and beyond.

Recommended articles

In its December 2021-January 2022 edition which is said to be available on sale, the magazine has featured Ghana’s President, naming him African Of The Year.

FORBES AFRICA posted the front cover of the magazine on its official Twitter page with a photo of the smiley President embossed on it.

READ ALSO: Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

“Ghana’s President has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #@NakufoAddo,” FORBES AFRICA captioned the post on its Twitter page.

According to the Magazine, what has earned President Akufo-Addo this enviable recognition is that he is “focused on a new paradigm of economic growth in Africa”.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass

Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

NSMQ trophy

Practice of LGBTQ at Wesley Girls' and Mfantsiman SHS getting worse – Foh-Amoaning

Wesley Girls' Senior High School

Report: Krobo residents rejecting COVID-19 vaccine over fears that it’ll make them vote NPP in 2024

File photo