Priding itself as Africa's Most Influential Business Magazine, FORBES AFRICA has been in existence for the past ten years and has gained prestige across the continent and beyond.
FORBES AFRICA names President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year
FORBES AFRICA has named President Nana Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year in its latest issue.
In its December 2021-January 2022 edition which is said to be available on sale, the magazine has featured Ghana’s President, naming him African Of The Year.
FORBES AFRICA posted the front cover of the magazine on its official Twitter page with a photo of the smiley President embossed on it.
“Ghana’s President has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #@NakufoAddo,” FORBES AFRICA captioned the post on its Twitter page.
According to the Magazine, what has earned President Akufo-Addo this enviable recognition is that he is “focused on a new paradigm of economic growth in Africa”.
