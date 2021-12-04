FORBES AFRICA names President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year

In its December 2021-January 2022 edition which is said to be available on sale, the magazine has featured Ghana’s President, naming him African Of The Year.

FORBES AFRICA posted the front cover of the magazine on its official Twitter page with a photo of the smiley President embossed on it.

“Ghana’s President has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths. Get your copy of FORBES AFRICA and read an exclusive interview with #@NakufoAddo,” FORBES AFRICA captioned the post on its Twitter page.